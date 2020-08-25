JANESVILLE
Kyle Kelly was cruising his mountain bike through the wooded trails of Sheiffer Park on Janesville’s northeast side on Saturday evening when he rounded a bend and saw it.
A big cat. A cougar, he thinks.
“At first, I thought it was a dog. But it had really big haunches and shoulders, and a low-set back, with muscled shoulders that were really big and rounded off. It was running low to the ground, almost like a belly crawl, like an Army crawl,” Kelly said.
“I've never seen a dog move like that before. And then it just ghosted. No noise or anything. It just disappeared.”
Kelly, a Janesville resident and former UW-Whitewater ecology and field biology student, said he’s seen plenty of deer and small game while biking the web of trails in the hilly, wooded Sheiffer Park. But never a big cat.
It’s the second reported cougar sighting this month in Rock County. It comes after a Beloit city worker Aug. 15 reported seeing a big cat in Big Hill Park on Beloit’s far north side.
This one, Kelly said, was an 80-pound animal with a buff-tan coat and a long, ropy tail. Kelly was close enough he could nearly touch the animal before it vanished into underbrush next to the backyards of homes along Wuthering Hills and Windmill Lane on Sheiffer Park’s south edge.
He’d been riding his bike on a network of single-track, unpaved trails that have been in the wooded park for years. Kelly said he saw the animal a few blocks east of the park's new, paved bike trail the city opened in the park this year.
Kelly believes he startled the animal because it scrambled to get away from him and into the underbrush. He saw no other signs of it as he finished up his bike ride.
Kelly reported the sighting to the state Department of Natural Resources, according to the agency’s records. He told The Gazette he posted the sighting on Facebook because he wanted to alert residents who live next to Sheiffer Park about what he’d seen.
Randy Johnson, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources large carnivores expert, said because Kelly couldn’t supply a photograph or other evidence of his sighting his report would likely get logged as “unverified.”
Johnson said that’s how many such big cat sightings, including the recent sighting reported earlier this month in Beloit, end up being classified.
Johnson said the DNR has logged 12 verified cougar sightings this year, most of them in central and northern Wisconsin. However, Johnson said there have been verified sightings of large cats near the wooded, Kettle Moraine area west of Milwaukee.
While cougar sightings in Rock County are infrequent, they're not unheard of.
In spring 2008, two men reported spotting a cougar leap from the shadows inside a hay mow in rural Milton. That cougar left behind tracks, traces of blood and DNA that authorities matched with a cougar police shot and killed later that year after they spotted it running loose on Chicago’s north side.
A Janesville’s resident in 2014 provided photos that showed what appeared to be a big cat with a long tail running near woods by houses on the city’s south side.
Johnson said the DNR has determined most reported sightings this year are clustered geographically, which makes it likely it’s one or two cougars on the move throughout a region.
Johnson said the DNR considers most cougars spotted from Wisconsin to be from enclaves in the Black Hills and Badlands areas of South Dakota.
He said the lions people see here tend to be young animals on the roam. They’ve been pushed out of western territories by other lions, and they’ve moved east and south through Minnesota and Wisconsin’s mix of woods and farm fields in search of food or mates.
Despite dozens of sightings reported statewide each year, the DNR says it’s found no evidence that cougars have a breeding population in Wisconsin.
Johnson, a cougar expert who spent time tracking and studying cougars in South Dakota and Minnesota, said a wooded, hilly area like Sheiffer Park likely has enough cover to for a cougar to inhabit.
He said if the animal Kelly spotted was a cougar, it likely was passing through.
Within a few days, a big cat might travel 50 or more miles from where someone spotted it. He said cougars are known to tolerate people nearby, but they typically remain out of sight during the day, hidden in underbrush.
They’re more active at night—or near dusk, which was the time of day when Kelly said he saw the animal.
“They're just trying to find suitable habitat, day to day. So they'll end up in a little park or a little ravine. Sometimes, they end up in town, and then we've all seen those types of things where they're a running down Main Street or up somebody's yard. That's usually just because the cat made a mistake—they took a left when they should've turned right. They normally want to get away from people as fast as they can.”
Johnson said the DNR wants people to report cougar sightings as Kelly did. It can help the agency track the cougar population through the state and learn more about the lions' habits or patterns of migration.
Jim Dowd, a former Gazette reporter, lives along the south edge of Sheiffer Park next to the park’s unpaved trails, where Kelly said he spotted the big cat.
Dowd’s said he's seen plenty of rabbits but no sign of anything bigger in the woods.
Yet, Dowd pointed out that ever since the city completed the new, paved bike trail through the park last year, fewer people seem to use the park’s older, unpaved trails.
Dowd said it wouldn't surprise him if a big cat found those old trails a quiet, cozy place.
“Maybe it’s still out there,” Dowd said. “If it is, I hope I see it.”