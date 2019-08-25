JANESVILLE

When people talk about a miracle, they're usually referring to an unexpected or rare occurrence.

In Heather Baker's case, the word "miracle" requires the classic definition: something that can't explained by natural or scientific laws.

Baker shared her story Sunday morning with those attending the Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk, which kicked off at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Now in its 27th year, the walk helps raise money for the American Heart Association.

This year, the goal was $420,000. As of Sunday morning, more than $400,000 had been raised and more money was coming in, said Shondra McLarty, an American Heart Association spokeswoman.

Baker was one of the people who benefited from the heart association's work.

Last February, the then-28-year-old Baker had a sudden cardiac arrest at work.

A sudden cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack, Baker explained.

"So you can think of it as an electrical issue, whereas a heart attack is a plumbing issue," Baker said. "For a heart attack, your arteries are clogged and the blood can't get to your heart. For a sudden cardiac arrest, there's an electrical malfunction in your heart, and your heart just stops."

Baker, who was completely healthy, had no warning signs.

"I was the kind of person who worked out every day," she said.

Baker was at work the day the cardiac arrest occurred. She is the curriculum coordinator for the Pecatonica School District in Illinois, and she had a meeting with her colleagues.

"I walked in, said 'Hi' to everybody. Suddenly, I felt dizzy," Baker said. "I dropped to the floor. My heart had stopped instantly, and I wasn't breathing."

Her coworkers performed CPR on her and shocked her heart three times.

Some 220,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest per year in the United States. About 10,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur at work, according to data from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Waiting for an ambulance to arrive results in a 5% to 7% survival rate.

Studies show that immediate defibrillation—administering a controlled electric shock to the heart—increases the survival rate after a year up to 60%.

But people have to know how to recognize the signs of cardiac arrest, and they have to be trained in CPR and know how to use an automated external defibrillator.

Here's the first miracle: Just 18 days before Baker had her sudden cardiac arrest, her coworkers attended an American Heart Association training that included CPR and the use of the defibrillator.

The district superintendent had strongly encouraged staff to attend.

If staff members hadn't been trained or were uncertain what to do, Baker likely would have died.

"My message is that people should learn CPR," Baker said. "I'm very passionate about this. Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anybody of any age, any race, any gender and any health status."

Here's a second miracle: When Baker got to the hospital, doctors put her in a medically induced coma.

"After about 15 hours, they said, 'I think she's brain dead. She's not coming out of the coma,'" Baker said. "They told my family that I would never walk or talk again on my own.

"Two weeks later, I went back to work. That's because my coworkers intervened early with CPR and kept the blood pumping to my brain," Baker said.

Baker wants everyone to learn CPR.

"In order to survive, you need CPR within the first four minutes, which is not typically enough time for an ambulance to arrive," she said. "So we really need the people on scene with you—your coworkers, your family and your friends—to jump in and do CPR right away."