JANESVILLE — With the exception of the exit of Douglas Marklein after a decade on the Janesville City Council, the basic fiber of the Janesville council remains unchanged.

After a quick set of votes at a brief special meeting Tuesday morning, the council voted 5-2 to re-appoint Councilman Paul Benson to a one-year term as president. Separately, the council voted 4-3 to re-seat Marshick, who was re-elected to the council April 6, as vice president.

