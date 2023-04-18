JANESVILLE — With the exception of the exit of Douglas Marklein after a decade on the Janesville City Council, the basic fiber of the Janesville council remains unchanged.
After a quick set of votes at a brief special meeting Tuesday morning, the council voted 5-2 to re-appoint Councilman Paul Benson to a one-year term as president. Separately, the council voted 4-3 to re-seat Marshick, who was re-elected to the council April 6, as vice president.
Both the city council president and vice president seats are appointed in a vote by the council annually following the spring election. Under Janesville’s city manager form of government, the city council president and vice president remain voting members of the seven-person council but have additional powers.
The council president is responsible for presiding and maintaining order at city council meetings, setting the council meetings’ agenda for items to discuss and vote on, and appointing volunteer members to city committees and commissions. The vice president leads council proceedings in the absence of the president.
The council’s votes mean that for the second year running, Benson and Marshick received a majority vote of confidence as the council’s leaders.
Marshick and Benson have presided over the council as president and vice president for the last year, during a period of turbulence amid several top city administrative leaders, including City Manager Mark Freitag, departing City Hall.
Their leadership also came as the city spent months working through what at times have been publicly polarizing decisions on the proposed, $50-million Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center at the Uptown Janesville mall.
Both Marshick and Benson will preside over a council that in a few weeks will welcome newly-hired City Manager Kevin Lahner.
Veteran council member Paul Williams, who at times is a lone voice of dissent on the city’s governing body, nominated Councilwoman Heather Miller, who garnered more than 9,000 votes during the April 6 election, as president.
Williams told The Gazette on Tuesday he nominated Miller as president because more residents voted for her in the election than any other council candidate.
Councilman Rich Neeno, also newly elected April 6, replaces Marklein, who is retiring from the council after serving for a decade.
