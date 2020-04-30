SHOPIERE
The Smith Road Bridge might be as old as the Titanic, but it has enjoyed a much better fate and might be sturdier.
The steel structure recently survived being lifted by a crane and being pulled down the road by a four-wheel-drive tractor.
The bridge was moved April 22 to the Luety family farm, where it's still about two bridge lengths from its final resting place, Ken Luety said.
The aging Smith Road Bridge over Turtle Creek had been slated for removal by the state Department of Transportation to make room for a new bridge, and the state and Rock County agreed to provide up to $60,000 to relocate the bridge.
Those interested were invited to submit proposals, which were assessed by the state Department of Transportation and the state Historic Preservation Office.
The proposal from Ken and Marcia Luety was selected.
“Our No. 1 goal was to save it and preserve the history of the bridge, rather than it getting dismantled,” said Ken and Marcia Luety’s son Paul.
Ken Luety said he had his sights on the bridge for years. He remembers nights while in his 20s driving across the bridge to see his future wife, Marcia. Ken plans to put the bridge near a pond in a park-like setting on his property, one mile from its original home.
He said the bridge would be on the snowmobile trail through his property and available for people taking graduation or wedding photos if they contact him first.
But it's not ready for that, yet. The bridge will be set in its final spot, with the help of two cranes this time, will happen in about a month, Ken said. No date has been set.
Although Ken and Paul Luety were happy to give the bridge a new home, they were nervous about safely moving such a gigantic piece of history.
“You don’t want it to fall apart or in the water,” Paul Luety said. “There is no manual of how to move a 99,000-pound bridge.”
Paul Luety enlisted friends and neighbors and spent many hours brainstorming the best ways of transport.
“It brought friends and neighbors together as everyone wanted to see it safely moved,” Paul said.
“The next step was to trim trees and widen the curb by 20 feet,” Paul Luety said. “The bridge, as it stands now, is 120 feet long, 19 feet wide and 23 feet tall on the trailers.”
Next, more than 20 truckloads of stone had to be put down to provide a sturdy base for the 500-ton crane offered by Mitch McCutchin of McCutchin Crane and Rigging out of Janesville. The crane was too heavy to move in one piece. It arrived in nine truckloads.
Josh Dutton of Dutton Welding & Millwright Services of Darien built a hitch to pull the bridge with a tractor. The back of the bridge was placed on two semi trailers.
About four weeks ago, the team gathered as the crane lifted the bridge to semi trailers at the side of the road. More than 8,000 pounds of rigging was used to attach the bridge to the crane for liftoff. It took a nail-biting three hours for the bridge to be properly placed onto the trailers with lots of people watching.
After it was successfully placed, Luety and crew moved it a half mile down the road near the entrance to Ken Luety’s mother’s property at the corner of Smith Road and County J, where it attracted many gawkers.
They moved it another half mile April 22 to the Luety farm, with Rock Energy moving power lines to allow it to pass.
After the first move, Paul said he was relieved and pleasantly surprised.
“Perhaps it’s a lot stronger than we gave it credit for,” he said.