“Beloit’s Black History: The Best Kept Secret” is the title of the February session of Courageous Conversations.
Linda Fair, an academic adviser at Blackhawk Technical College and a member of Wisconsin’s Racial Disparity Task Force, will speak during the moderated discussion, set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Register in advance at gazettextra.com/king.
Courageous Conversations is a monthly racial justice discussion co-sponsored by Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.