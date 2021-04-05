NEWARK
The Beloit woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Newark on Sunday has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's office as Malerie E. Schupbach, 34.
Authorities responded at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday and determined Schupbach was heading westbound on Highway 81 rounding a long curve near County H before entering the opposite lane of traffic and running into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and then struck a tree, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation determined Schupbach was not wearing a seat belt, and she was declared deceased at the scene.
The fire departments from the city of Beloit, town of Beloit and Orfordville assisted the sheriff's office at the crash scene.