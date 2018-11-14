BELOIT
The Beloit Public Works Department reminds residents that trash and recycling collection will be delayed for some people during the week of Thanksgiving.
Collection for Thursday, Nov. 22, will be delayed until Friday, Nov. 23. The recycling drop-off center, 2351 Springbrook Court, will be closed Saturday, Nov. 24.
To sign up for trash and recycling reminders, visit beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule.
For more information, call Beloit public works at 608-364-2929.
