BELOIT

Trash and recycling collection will be delayed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in Beloit.

Collections will be delayed by one day starting Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2019. Monday collections remain as scheduled. Regular collection times will resume the week of Jan. 7, according to a news release from the Beloit Public Works Department.

Recyclable holiday packaging includes paper-based wrapping paper, cardboard shipping blocks and cardboard boxes reduced to 3-by-3-foot pieces. All other packaging and wrappings should be placed in the garbage, according to the release.

Residents can receive trash and recycling reminders at beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule.

The recycling drop-off center, 2351 Springbrook Court, will be closed on two Saturdays, Dec. 22 and 29.

For more information, call public works operations at 608-364-2929.

