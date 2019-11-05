TOWN OF BELOIT

A potential buyer has expressed interest in the Beloit Town Hall, and local officials expressed interest in striking a deal.

Interim Town Administrator Gene Wright told the town board Monday that someone approached him with questions about the town hall building at 2871 S. Afton Road. The potential buyer wants to purchase the 14 acre site that includes the town hall building, Wright said.

“This was one that kind of caught me off guard. We were not looking,” Wright said. “I just basically asked for a proposal. I haven’t gone any farther than what you guys see in front of you right now.”

The potential buyer indicated interest in closing the purchase sometime in spring 2020, according to documents made public Monday. The documents include concept maps that show contractor suites and offices, storages spaces, a workshop, multifamily duplex, four-plex houses and a road loop through the property.

Wright said the developer also expressed interest in maintaining public baseball field while adding an adjacent parking lot.

Wright said he didn’t discuss specific prices because he first wanted to run the idea past the town board.

“Don’t chase him away. Let’s see what he’s got to say,” town board member Wade Sweger said, adding he wants additional details.

Public Works Director Joe Rose said the town hall building has been winterized but added it’s “in really rough shape right now.”

Town officials moved offices out of the town hall in July, relocating most of the town offices to Fire Station No. 1 at 2445 S. Afton Road. The town hall had multiple problems, including broken windows, mold, water damage, non-functioning bathroom urinals and lack of heat in some areas.

Wright signaled that if the building were to be sold, it would allow the town to avoid a troublesome and costly project while adding the property to the town’s tax rolls.

Town Treasurer and Finance Director Sara Regenauer said she has contacted appraisers to determine the value of the property.