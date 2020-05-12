BELOIT
Beloit city officials are looking for reasons why Hispanic residents have gotten sick from COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate compared to other races and ethnic groups, a city spokeswoman said.
Nearly half of Rock County's 369 confirmed cases are present in Hispanic or Latino individuals—an ethnic group that makes up 9% of the county's population.
Data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows 47% of the county's COVID-19 cases are in Hispanic or Latino individuals.
Rock County's mapping of cases by census tract shows a concentration of cases in Beloit where one-fifth of the population is Hispanic or Latino, according to census data.
The National Guard will begin free public testing in Beloit on Friday as a response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, according to a news release.
Three census tracts in the Beloit area house 20 or more confirmed cases of the disease each, according to health department mapping.
“We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latinx community members,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther in a news release.
“The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test.”
Beloit houses many of Rock County's residents who work at Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien, which reported a large outbreak of cases among its employees in recent weeks, Beloit city spokeswoman Sarah Millard said.
Many workers at the plant are Hispanic, and that might be why the disease has been circulating within the Hispanic community, Millard said.
The Gazette reported April 21 that 13% of the county's COVID-19 cases at that time were in Hispanic or Latino individuals.
The news of the Birds Eye outbreak was made public by The Gazette on April 18.
Results from Birds Eye testing started coming in around April 23, when the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 began climbing, health officials said.
Kelsey Cordova, spokeswoman for the county health department, said a majority of recent test results have come from large-scale testing efforts at Birds Eye and Hormel, a food processing plant in Beloit.
"So the demographics of the employees at those facilities are having a large impact on our overall testing results," Cordova said.
Cordova indicated these workplaces have many Hispanic workers.
Beloit has a significant population of Hispanic individuals throughout the city, and there has not been evidence showing cases are linked to one neighborhood or area of town, Millard said.
The city of Beloit and the health department have been offering information in English and Spanish, hoping to reach more people in the community, Millard said.
The health department relies on partnerships with local organizations that serve the Hispanic community to help spread information, Cordova said.
The Gazette was unable to reach representatives from two Hispanic and Latino organizations for comment by press time.
There have been 369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County and 13 people have died.
As of Tuesday morning, 17 people were hospitalized with the disease across Rock County's four hospitals, according to a news release from the Rock County joint information center.
Of those infected in Rock County, 20% have been hospitalized.