Beloit will hold a Juneteenth celebration starting at noon Saturday, June 22, at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road.

Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will attend Beloit's event and offer opening remarks.

Activities will include an old-fashioned softball game, jazz music, children’s games and an educational display on the Great Migration. Admission is free, and each child will receive a free book for participating.

The Elite Ladies of Beloit and YWCA Rock County are co-sponsoring the celebration.

For more information, call 608-752-5445 or visit the Beloit Juneteenth celebration Facebook page.