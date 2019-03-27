BELOIT

The city of Beloit will conduct its spring yard waste collection during regularly scheduled waste collection times from Monday, April 1, through Thursday, April 11.

Yard waste must be in clean containers, paper bags or biodegradable waste bags no larger than 39 gallons and weighing less than 60 pounds.

Containers and bags must be placed three feet away from trash and recycling bins for collection.

Each bag or container also must have a $1.50 sticker. Stickers are available at the Beloit Treasury Division, Department of Public Works Operations and Park Facility, Grinnell Hall, both ACE Hardware stores and any Beloit Walgreens locations.

Future waste collection dates are May 13 to 16, June 10 to 13, July 15 to 18, Aug. 12 to 15, Sept. 9 to 12 and Oct. 14 to 17.

Residents also may take their yard waste to Complete Compost, 1105 ELT Townline Road, Janesville. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Fees apply.

For more information, call the public works operations facility at 608-364-2929 or visit beloitsolidwaste.com/yard-waste.

