TOWN OF BELOIT
A Beloit woman died in a Madison hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a traffic crash Friday, town of Beloit police reported.
The deceased is Machaela A. Hoffman, 18, according to a news release.
The one-car rollover accident occurred about 2:18 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Madison Road in the town of Beloit.
Hoffman, the driver, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville in an attempt to stabilize her and was then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison.
Hoffman underwent several hours of surgery but was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.
Police believe Hoffman was driving north on Madison Road/Highway 213, crossed into the southbound lane and continued into the west ditch, rolling over several times, throwing Hoffman from the car.
Hoffman was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
There were no signs of braking or corrective action taken before driving into the ditch, police said.
No one witnessed the accident, but several motorists stopped to render aid until police and fire arrived.
Speed and distracted driving are believed to be the contributing factors in the accident.