Children enjoy a day at Krueger Pool in Beloit in this APG Media file photo from 2018. The pool was scheduled to open this weekend but now won't as Beloit's parks district wrestles with a continued lifeguard shortage. Janesville's pool opens Saturday, but with crimped hours because of a similar shortage of lifeguards.
Janesville and Beloit’s parks and recreation departments are still fighting a numbers game that for now equals too few lifeguards.
The city of Janesville’s Rockport Pool will open for the season on Saturday, but that’s several days behind schedule—and a city parks official says the city’s crimping hours for swimming on Saturday as the city continues to grapple with a lifeguard shortage.
In an announcement, the city’s recreation division announced it is still recruiting and training enough lifeguards to run a full swimming schedule at the public pool on the city’s west side, which affects the hours the pool can operate.
The pool will be open next week on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 7 p.m., but on Saturday, the pool’s hours are an abbreviated 3:30 to 7 p.m.
The recreation division said continued rolling staff shortages could spur further changes to the pool schedule.
The Palmer Park wading pool, 2400 Palmer Drive, will be open on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
Those who want to swim and splash have other options for aquatic facilities, including the Riverside Park splash pad at 2600 Parkside Drive, The Bubbler at 65 S. River St. and Lions Beach, 1400 Palmer Drive.
In Beloit, despite the parks department starting recruitment for lifeguards in March, the city’s Krueger Pool will not open this weekend as the city had previously announced.
City of Beloit spokeswoman Sarah Lock said the city’s still short on lifeguards and cashiers.
The city hasn’t formally committed to a new opening date, but Lock said the city continues to recruit lifeguards and will reopen when “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.”
