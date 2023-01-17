01STOCK_BELOIT_SCHOOLS

BELOIT — The Beloit School Board has opted to ask voters to approve a two-year, $23 million non-recurring referendum on the April 4 ballot.

The referendum will start in the 2023-24 school year. The first year would be for $14 million and the second would be for $9 million.

