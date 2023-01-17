BELOIT — The Beloit School Board has opted to ask voters to approve a two-year, $23 million non-recurring referendum on the April 4 ballot.
The referendum will start in the 2023-24 school year. The first year would be for $14 million and the second would be for $9 million.
In that first year, the district would use $6.7 million to sustain current social and emotional behavioral programming. Then, $7.3 million would be used to replenish the district’s rainy day fund.
In the second year, $3 million would be used to sustain programming.The district would eye technology, curriculum and instructional material updates, as well as updating social and emotional behavioral programs. Another $6 million would be used to replenish the rainy day fund. With an approved referendum, the district’s current tax rate of $4.78 per $1,000 of assessed value would be unchanged.
Board members felt an urgency to put forth a referendum that was either for one or two years, including President Sean Leavy.
“One could say this could have been discussed a year ago. We needed money yesterday and we need money today. We’re asking for money because we need money now,” Leavy said. “If you don’t give it to us, we are going to ask for it again in November 2024 because we need it.”
Had the board not approved a referendum question, its next chance to put one on a ballot would be November 2024.
This will be paired with the district taking out a loan for up to $19.5 million for updates to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; school safety; the Beloit Memorial athletic facility and roofing.
The board also looked at a one-year non-recurring $14 million referendum, but there was a consensus that a second year was needed. That would have also locked in the $4.78 tax rate.
The board anticipates, if the referendum is approved by the voters, to ask for another referendum as early as April 2025, but it could be a later date if additional funds come from the state.
