BELOIT

Carl Welty, a Beloit College professor and ornithology expert, loved nature.

So it’s only fitting that, 20 years ago, a nonprofit nature center was founded bearing his name.

To celebrate the milestone, a special farm-to-table harvest dinner is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18.

“We planned the dinner because we want to celebrate the milestone and really create an experience for people to enjoy,” said Brenda Plakans, executive director of the Welty Environmental Center, located in Bill Hill Park.

The dinner, which will be catered by Bushel & Peck’s, features cheese and meats, vegetables, apple crisp, pumpkin pie and much more. A panel of local food producers will talk about the challenges they face.

“There really is a movement right now for people who want to try and keep their food local and know who is producing it,” Plakans said.

Although dinner tickets are sold out, the Welty Environmental Center has several other upcoming events that are open to the public. They include “Welty’s Microuniverses” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10, a full moon hike from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, and a “Make A Gourd Bird House” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8.

The center was able to reach its 20th birthday because of community support and the dedication of many volunteers, Plakans said.

The groundwork to create the center actually dates to the 1960s and 1970s, she said.

“In the 1960s, Big Hill Park was just falling apart and not really a place you’d want to go,” Plakans said. “Around that time, there was a movement to learn more about the environment and how to care for spaces.”

The Beloit Junior Woman’s Club took the first step and “adopted” Big Hill Park. A conservation committee was formed to clean up the area and make it family-friendly.

Group members worked tirelessly to develop a plan, and in the early 1980s, they began to meet their goals.

“Over the years, there was discussion and planning to have the nature center at Big Hill Park, but it didn’t happen,” Plakans said.

In 1988, Fred Matthews and Dick Newsome began to explore how to create a nature center as a nonprofit entity.

They gathered more helpers and learned how to create a board. In 1999, after years of fundraising, the Friends of Welty Environmental Center became a nonprofit group.

“Many of the original donors for Welty Environmental Center were former students of Carl Welty,” Plakans said.

At the time, they planned to build a nature center at Beckman Mill County Park.

In 2000, however, the house in the park came up for sale. Rather than build new, the group bought the house for the center.

The little white ranch home housed the Welty center until the city of Beloit bought the former Girl Scouts building at Big Hill Park in the summer of 2015. The city welcomed Welty to relocate there.

“What has been great about being out at Big Hill Park is that it continues to be a work in progress, and we are really growing connections with other service providers in the community,” Plakans said.

Welty volunteers have made some recent improvements, such as creating new trails and a better trail map. New signs also are being installed.

“They (the signs) are about topics like the pollinator garden, woodland ecology, the old ski jump and even history of the Work Progress Administration projects,” Plakans said.

Welty volunteers hope to continue improving the prairie surrounding the Big Hill Center. Plakans said she would love to see an addition to the Welty staff so the center can offer more programs.

“I see Welty as being a leader in environmental education and helping people learn more about their role in nature—both because humans have a significant effect on the large, interactive system that is the natural world and because humans can be allies and advocates for that system,” Plakans said.

“Welty offers opportunities to go outside and learn about the ecology of southern Wisconsin and ways to support and encourage these systems to flourish,” she said. “Whether it’s learning about the edible plants in Big Hill Park or camping out with prairie-grazing goats or taking a night hike under a full moon, we have lots of ways for folks to get outside and do something fun they wouldn’t get to do on their own.”