BELOIT
Beloit Rest Area 22 will be closed from Monday, Oct. 15, through Thursday, Nov. 1, the Department of Transportation has announced.
Crews will finish pavement construction for new ramp alignments, according to a news release. Drivers should be mindful of crews and equipment and drive cautiously through work zones.
The Interstate 43 and Highway 81 interchange will remain open during the closure.
Construction is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
