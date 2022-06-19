BELOIT
When Beloit singer, guitar player and hip-hop artist Darious “Pro” Pittman delivers his music, he does so with a voice that has a touch of gravel in it.
He’s been at it for 15 years, writing music and rhymes and performing them with a microphone or a guitar in hand.
A Black man who grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and Beloit and now lives in Janesville, Pittman calls himself a “social reporter.” On Saturday, Pittman stood on a stage at Riverside Park in Beloit on Saturday morning to deliver his first Juneteenth performance.
Unvarnished and gritty, Pittman’s voice was just one piece of human poetry that came out of two Juneteenth celebrations -- at Riverside and Telfer parks in Beloit.
At Riverside, Pittman’s message accompanied dance routines, stand-up comedy and political speeches, including a short talk by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Fragrant smoke rose from barbecues that charred fresh cuts of ribs and sausage links. The smell of slow-cooked soul food at the Juneteenth events was enticing enough to draw lines well before lunch hour.
Still, just as many people at Riverside were dancing and clapping along with Pittman's music.
'I just need to breathe'
June 19, 1865, was the day news of emancipation reached slaves still shackled in fields in Texas. Otherwise known as “Freedom Day” or “Jubilee Day,” it was the day Black residents of the U.S. became freed people.
On June 18, 2022, Pittman pointed out, Black people are still fighting to ascend to full freedom.
“Let ‘em know the reason we been fighting, and why we still divided," he sang into the microphone, "and I know that I’m rambling, but these are thoughts that I have when I’m supposed to be writing. … Man, I just need to breathe.”
The lyrics came off a track from “Something’s Gotta Change,” a musical project Pittman and his stage partner Astronaut Adam wrote during the weeks of bloody, social unrest that ignited in the streets of cities across the U.S. during the summer of 2020.
That was a tense season of protests, some of which turned violent, that followed multiple police-involved killings of Black people and amid the backdrop of claustrophobic COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“Everybody goes through times when they feel stuck underneath something, and they’re overthinking everything," Pittman said in an interview after his performance. "We just like the idea of bringing music to people that says, ‘Hey, don’t be a follower. Instead, step back and breathe and remind yourself of what you actually should follow in your life. That’s your own dreams and your own beliefs.”
Freedom's legacy
Across town, at a mobile stage set up outside the open-air ice arena at Telfer Park, Beloit native Tiffany Henry delivered an address to hundreds who turned out to eat grilled food and fresh greens.
The event featured softball games, as well as booths, tents and kiosks of dozens of local Black business operators.
Henry, who is Black and a member of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s staff in the senator's Milwaukee office, gave a thunderous speech that was a call to action. Henry’s late father, Hugo Henry, was a well-known teacher, politician and public speaker in Beloit.
Tiffany Henry’s speech to her hometown Saturday was a jubilant reminder that Juneteenth, although now considered a federal holiday, embodies more than just one day a year.
“Today, we celebrate and we hold onto the joy. Tomorrow, and the next day, we rise like the phoenix from the ashes and we work,” Henry said. “Any serious celebration of freedom requires ongoing efforts and struggle to secure and sustain freedom by passing it on as a legacy for future generations.”
Laughter is key
Those who attended Juneteenth events at the two Beloit parks were reminded of the myriad ways others in their community try to pass freedom forward.
Beloit businesswoman Vickie Lynn is, among other things, an artist, writer and comedienne. During a stand-up comedy routine, Lynn motioned toward one of the event vendors’ smoking grills that was loaded with sizzling rib tips.
“This is making my heart swell … with cholesterol,” Lynn quipped.
While she describes her comedy as typically bawdy and brash, Lynn delivered a clean but unflinching routine that touched on themes of family, parenting, grandparenting and why Black children are far more likely than their parents ever were to get treated to a meal at McDonald’s.
Lynn believes that self-expression always has been one means Black people have relied on to persevere through hardships. As she pointed out, the tradition of song, dance and laughter meant to entertain spans back to the antebellum cotton fields of the 1800s.
“I know some people might say that the people who suffered slavery aren’t alive, they aren’t here anymore. But I tell those people I was once a part of my great-great-great-grandmother. I was a tiny cell in her womb, and even today, we still feel the struggle of oppression that hasn’t exactly left,” Lynn said.
“So dancing and singing and art were some ways we’ve always tried to escape or rise beyond oppression," she said. "But that isn’t the real secret. The real secret is that we make it look really, really good!”