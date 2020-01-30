BELOIT
A state investigation into the Dec. 10 fatal shooting by Beloit police is now in the hands of Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary.
O’Leary confirmed Wednesday his office Jan. 28 received documents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Montay S. Penning.
O’Leary said he is reviewing the records, but he did not say how long the review might take.
The district attorney’s office will decide whether to pursue charges against Beloit police officer John McMahon, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan and Detective Nathan Adams or clear their actions as a justified use of lethal force. All three officers are on administrative duty pending the result of the investigation.
If O’Leary determines there is no basis for prosecution, the investigation and supporting documents will be made public, according to the justice department website.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Penning was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue following a report of shots fired and a stolen vehicle. He was shot by police after officers observed him to be armed following a foot chase, according to an initial statement by the Beloit Police Department.
The incident started when a Rock County sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle believed to have been stolen and reported hearing shots fired in the area of Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to police.
The fatal shooting has divided the Beloit community, with some speaking out against the use of lethal force by police and others showing support for the officers involved in the incident.