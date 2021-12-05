Police are investigating the death of a woman who firefighters say was slumped over in the passenger seat of a vehicle when it crashed into a Beloit Fire Department fire engine at a park on Beloit’s east side on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office intends to release a cause of death for an unnamed, 43-year-old woman who police said died about 4 p.m. Saturday during the crash at Leeson Park.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, Marvin E. Flint, 56, Rockford was arrested for intoxicated driving after his vehicle struck a Beloit fire department truck as it was arriving at Leeson Park for reports of an “unresponsive suspect.”
Firefighters said the 43-year-old woman appeared to be “slumped over” in the passenger side of Flint’s vehicle prior to the crash, according to a release from Beloit police.
Firefighters said the fire engine had on its emergency lights as it the pulled into the park. Flint apparently was in the midst of fleeing the park in his vehicle when the vehicle struck the fire truck.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
No Beloit fire department officials were hurt in the crash.
