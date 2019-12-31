BELOIT

A Beloit teen who was reported missing in November was identified Tuesday as the person whose body was pulled from the Rock River on Monday, Beloit police said.

Jeremiah Young, 18, was reported missing Nov. 19 by family members after he left home for class at Beloit Memorial High School.

At the time, the family told police that Young did not have the medication he needed for a developmental delay and that he did not have a history of running away from home.

Beloit police have been investigating Young's disappearance since he was last seen.

Tuesday, police posted an update on the department's Facebook page, saying preliminary results of their investigation "do not indicate anything criminally suspicious."

"We extend our sincerest condolences to Jeremiah's family and loved ones," the post reads.

Around 7:55 a.m. Monday, Beloit police and firefighters responded to a report of a body in the Rock River near the Portland Avenue bridge, after a pedestrian called it in to emergency dispatchers.

An autopsy by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department is pending.