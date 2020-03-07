BELOIT
The Beloit Police Department could see changes in the wake of a recent fatal officer-involved shooting, from additional training to new equipment and possibly more mental health resources for officers.
Police department command staff, led by Chief David Zibolski, addressed the Dec. 10, 2019, death of Montay S. Penning, 23, this week at a community meeting at the Merrill Community Center. About 20 residents attended.
Penning was shot and killed by three Beloit police officers who thought he was armed as he ran from them in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
After a state investigation, Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said Feb. 7 that the shooting was justified.
Capt. Andre Sayles discussed the department’s policies on use of force. He said the department responded to 54,479 calls for service in 2019, and police made 3,555 arrests. Officers used varying degrees of force 117 times.
That means force was used during a call 0.2% of the time, Sayles said, which is in line with the national average.
The Dec. 10 incident started after a Beloit officer reported a vehicle stolen from a Portland Avenue convenience store, police Inspector Tom Stigler said.
Less than two hours later, a Rock County sheriff’s deputy reported hearing shots fired from a vehicle matching that description near Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue.
A chase ensued and a suspect later identified as Penning fled the area. Police located him near Harrison Avenue and chased him on foot. The vehicle Penning was driving had spent shell casings that matched the gun later found in Penning’s possession, according to the State Crime Lab.
Penning was shot after officers observed that he was armed and reported that he had pointed a handgun at them. The handgun was later found to be empty.
Zibolski said the gun, which was reported stolen in Milton in 2018, has been linked to multiple violent crimes in Beloit.
He said police investigations reveal the handgun was involved in a Dec. 5 shots-fired incident in Beloit; two Dec. 7 incidents in Beloit that included a shots-fired incident; a nonfatal shooting between Beloit and Janesville in which Penning was a suspect; a Dec. 9 shots-fired incident in Beloit; and a Dec. 10 shots-fired incident nine hours before Penning was shot.
“While this is obviously tragic, there were lots of opportunities for Mr. Penning to make a different decision,” Zibolski said. “It’s obviously very traumatic for the family and our officers.”
He declined to comment further on the investigations.
In response to the shooting, Zibolski said the department will offer training updates on officer-involved shootings.
He said no major policy shifts or personnel moves will be made because the officers were cleared and no policy violations were found.
The department will consider offering an annual or biannual mental health checkup for officers, as well as a peer support team, Zibolski added.
Two of the three officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, but only one was activated.
The body cameras have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated.
The sound of a rifle lock automatically turns on the body camera, but a handgun doesn’t do that.
Zibolski said the department is working with manufacturer Axon to possibly test holster trigger equipment, which would activate a body camera when a weapon is drawn by an officer in the field.
“It’s brand-new technology, and it just came out,” Zibolski said. “We were told about it, and we requested demo models from Axon.”
One major issue in the shooting, he said, was the department’s inability to communicate on one channel with deputies and town of Beloit officers. That issue was raised before the shooting and could lead to future discussions with the Rock County Communications Center, Zibolski said.