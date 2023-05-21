A VetsRoll volunteer gives final instructions to some of the 176 military veterans who pulled out in charter buses at dawn on Sunday from Beloit’s Eclipse Center, bound for a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. It’s been 13 years since VetsRoll organized on the Stateline, and in that time, the group has given 2,000 veterans trips to the nation’s capitol.
BELOIT — The sun wasn’t yet up over the trees on the bluff above the Rock River as eight charter buses carrying 176 U.S. military veterans pulled out of Beloit’s Eclipse Center parking lot.
That’s the way the vets rolled on Sunday — accompanied by a motorcade of motorcycle riders.
In its 13th year, with total participation in those years of about 2,000 war veterans, the Stateline-based nonprofit VetsRoll rolled out another group of veterans on a visit of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Those who make the 4-day trip get a longer and more leisurely affair than vets who are guests of honorary flights that often make it to and back from the nation’s capitol in a single day.
On Sunday, the vets from Beloit and more than 150 volunteers, waved farewell to family and friends as the early morning sun shone on American and US military flags erected on poles all around the Eclipse Center property.
Among those embarking on the trip were local vets who had served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. John Finnegan, a main coordinator for VetsRoll, said when the group started its chartered trips more than a decade ago, World War II vets were the predominant participants.
Now, he said, there’s a growing number of people in their 80s who served in the 1950s in the Korean War, along with Baby Boomers who are veterans of the Vietnam War.
Finnegan said the nonprofit group wants to make sure as many vets as possible who apply and are put on the VetsRoll waiting list can make the trip in their lifetime.
“Everyone at least 85 and older automatically made this trip,” he said Sunday as he led a group of people who were handling a valet service for veterans arriving by car.
Finnegan said the group will make several stops en route to Washington, D.C., and will return to Beloit late on Wednesday, probably about 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday morning, as the convoy pulled out, Finnegan said he always thinks about the large group of vets and their chaperones descending on a diner in one of the small towns they’ll stop in for a leg stretch and a meal. It’s easy enough to spot a veteran in a gilded baseball cap.
To see 175 at once in one place is awe inspiring, he said. Finnegan said it’s what makes all the VetsRoll’s work worthwhile.
“It’s so much planning,” he said. “You don’t charge into a McDonald’s unannounced with 300 people. The thinking ahead on everything to make it all be as enjoyable and smooth as possible, is months and months and months in advance. It’s year-round planning. It has to be, to bring something this special.”
