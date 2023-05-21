SOWI_230521_VETS_ROLL_1
A VetsRoll volunteer gives final instructions to some of the 176 military veterans who pulled out in charter buses at dawn on Sunday from Beloit’s Eclipse Center, bound for a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. It’s been 13 years since VetsRoll organized on the Stateline, and in that time, the group has given 2,000 veterans trips to the nation’s capitol.

 By Neil Johnson njohnson@gazettextra.com

BELOIT — The sun wasn’t yet up over the trees on the bluff above the Rock River as eight charter buses carrying 176 U.S. military veterans pulled out of Beloit’s Eclipse Center parking lot.

That’s the way the vets rolled on Sunday — accompanied by a motorcade of motorcycle riders.

