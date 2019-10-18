MILWAUKEE

The MillerCoors corporate office in Milwaukee recently got a makeover thanks to Beloit native and artist Adam Nilson.

Nilson adorned the building at 3939 W. Highland Boulevard with a 13,000-square-foot mural of the 1907 Miller Lady icon, sitting on a crescent moon toasting a High Life in her outstretched arm.

The project was two years in the making, Nilson said. After multiple delays, work started in late summer and the painting, all of which was done by rollers and brushes, took 10 days by Nilson and a three-person crew.

"There's a laundry list of thinking you have to do prior to painting on the wall," Nilson said. "You have to get the right talent for such a job. A lot of people can paint great paintings, but there's high winds up there, and we are on a swing stage. They call it that because it moves in the wind. If you have a fear of heights, it's probably not for you."

That talent turned out to be Denver-based artist Patrick Kane McGregor, McGregor's son Tristan McGregor and New York City street artist Baby 168, who Nilson would only identify as Fernando.

"I was blessed to have (Fernando) because he's a rigging specialist," Nilson said. "With the time window we had, we only had a certain amount of time and we knew the weather was going to be a factor. It was an awesome crew to work with."

Nilson is no stranger to creating artwork on large spaces. He's done pieces for Harley-Davidson, the Milwaukee Bucks and multiple businesses across Wisconsin.

"I thought it was a pretty cool honor to do something like this," Nilson said. "I've dealt with big entities and it wasn't daunting. It was more excitement than anything."

Getting started was a challenge, he said.

"It was way off the ground and way high up," Nilson said. "The swing stages are only so wide, so we had to coordinate the moves into four separate moves and we broke up the design."

Painting the massive wall happened one section at a time, one paint roll and brush stroke after another, even as rigging motors died and scaffolding ropes tangled.

"It was very impactful when we finally got it done," Nilson said. "That final brush stroke was euphoric and emotional. Everything we had to go through, everything that was thrown at us, we didn't have time to get mad about things. You just had to deal with it and move on."

When work got tough on the rigging, Nilson said, he recalled his grandmother's mantra that "life is full of adjustments."

"That just kept running through my head," he said. "You have to be ready for everything, and we knew this job was going to throw a lot at us. We just kept moving."

The 1996 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School started Nilson Studio nearly 17 years ago and has grown his business since graduating from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. He said without the guidance of former Beloit Memorial principal James Fitzpatrick, former Beloit Memorial art instructor Robert Houck and DeCori Design owner Tracy Bliss, he might not be where he is today.

Next, he's setting his sights on his hometown.

"I want to come back and do something for Beloit," Nilson said.