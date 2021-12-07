Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the man who died in a fire in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue in Beloit.
The man is identified as Sherman L. Van Antwerp, 69, of Beloit. Van Antwerp was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was reported to authorities at about 2:02 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The preliminary results of the examination confirm that Van Antwerp died from injuries sustained in the fire.
The death is still under investigation.
