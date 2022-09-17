BELOIT -- A Beloit man found unconscious in a fast food drive-thru was charged with his fourth OWI after refusing a sobriety test because he wasn’t “gonna pass it anyway.”
Beau J. Roberts, 41, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 after police were dispatched for a person sitting in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 2881 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Police found Roberts unresponsive to knocks on his window, while his vehicle remained running with his foot on the brake.
Roberts was allegedly slumped over his steering wheel and didn't wake up when an officer opened the driver’s side door, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court Sept. 12.
When EMS responders woke Roberts up, he allegedly attempted to put the vehicle in gear and drive away before stepping out, the complaint reads.
Roberts then declined field sobriety tests, telling police he wasn’t going to pass them.
His blood alcohol content wasn't released. Prior OWI convictions required that Roberts have no more than a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration while driving after his last conviction in 2010.
A fourth offense OWI is a Class H felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six years, a maximum fine of $10,000 or both if found guilty.
