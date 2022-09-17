01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

BELOIT -- A Beloit man found unconscious in a fast food drive-thru was charged with his fourth OWI after refusing a sobriety test because he wasn’t “gonna pass it anyway.”

Beau J. Roberts, 41, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 after police were dispatched for a person sitting in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 2881 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Police found Roberts unresponsive to knocks on his window, while his vehicle remained running with his foot on the brake.

