TOWN OF BELOIT

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Beloit has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Daniel R. Beeler, 67, of Beloit, died when his car went off the road at around 11:15 p.m. near Paddock and Spring Creek roads, according to the news release.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

