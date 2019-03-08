A federal judge has sentenced a Rock County man to six months in prison for Social Security fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gregory Whitt, 63, of Beloit pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2018.

Whitt began receiving Social Security benefits in June 2011 after claiming he could not work because of physical and mental health issues. However, he was working full time as a dump truck driver at the time and insisted that his employers pay him cash so he could continue to receive benefits, according to the release.

Whitt received $118,000 in Social Security benefits to which he was not entitled, according to the release.

In imposing the six-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge James Peterson noted that Whitt’s fraud lasted more than six years and involved a significant amount of money.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Social Security Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.