JANESVILLE -- A 46-year-old Beloit man, arrested Wednesday after police searched his apartment in Beloit and a storage unit in Janesville, has been charged in Rock County Court with multiple drug and weapons offenses.
According to a release, Janesville police found 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills in the searches. Police said the subsequent arrest of David Steptoe followed a "lengthy investigation."
Steptoe was charged Friday with 37 felonies including: possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine as a repeat offender; possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver as a repeat offender; 2 counts of manufacturing or delivering cocaine as a repeat offender; possession with intent to deliver more than 2,500 grams of THC as a repeat offender; 2 counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon; 28 counts of felony bail jumping; maintaining a drug house a repeat offender; and possession of THC as a repeat offender.
Steptoe is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Rock County Circuit Court on Jan. 27, after an initial appearance Friday was rescheduled. He was being held in the Rock County Jail Friday on $100,000 cash bond.
The Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Department Special Investigations Unit, served search warrants Wednesday at Steptoe’s apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive in Beloit and at a storage unit in the 3300 block of South Oakhill Avenue in Janesville.
At the time he was arrested Wednesday, Steptoe was out on a bail in connection with two different cases. He had been charged in 2021 in Rock County with first degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs, that resulted in a fatal overdose. He was scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court on Feb. 1 in connection with that charge.
According to online circuit court records and news reports at the time, Steptoe in January 2021 allegedly caused the overdose death of a 41-year-old Janesville man. The Janesville man died of a drug mixture that included fentanyl and cocaine, police said.
Steptoe was also out on bail in connection with felony bail jumping and other drug charges, police said.
