JANESVILLE -- A 46-year-old Beloit man, arrested Wednesday after police searched his apartment in Beloit and a storage unit in Janesville, has been charged in Rock County Court with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

According to a release, Janesville police found 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills in the searches. Police said the subsequent arrest of David Steptoe followed a "lengthy investigation."

