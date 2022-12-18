JANESVILLE -- A 20-year-old Beloit man was arrested on domestic violence and other charges after being involved in a disturbance and then driving his car into the Rock River early Sunday morning.
Sergeant Glen Hageman of the Janesville Police Department said the man, whom The Gazette is not naming because he has not yet been charged in court, was allegedly intoxicated when found in his car in the river. Police said he drove through the barricade on Cemetery Road, East of Afton Road.
The man was alone in his car and was not being pursued by police, Hageman added. A towing company was able to pull the car out of the river. The man was cooperative during the arrest and was taken into custody without further incident, and held at the Rock County Jail.
Police later found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle.
Janesville police said the man arrested had been involved in an alleged armed domestic disturbance around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Pine Street in Janesville.
The man was arrested on tentative charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Janesville police.
