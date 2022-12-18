01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE -- A 20-year-old Beloit man was arrested on domestic violence and other charges after being involved in a disturbance and then driving his car into the Rock River early Sunday morning.

Sergeant Glen Hageman of the Janesville Police Department said the man, whom The Gazette is not naming because he has not yet been charged in court, was allegedly intoxicated when found in his car in the river. Police said he drove through the barricade on Cemetery Road, East of Afton Road.

