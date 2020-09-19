TOWN OF BELOIT
A Beloit man died at the scene of a car crash early Saturday morning in the town of Beloit.
Darius Kilgore, 32, of Beloit, died and his passenger, Carl Knight, 31, of Beloit, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Knight remains in critical condition, according to a news release from town of Beloit police.
Officers responded to the crash at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.
Two vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, according to the release.
The vehicle Kilgore was driving struck the rear of the vehicle in front of it. Kilgore lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a guard rail, according to the release.
Occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.