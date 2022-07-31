A Beloit man has been charged with his sixth OWI after initially claiming his daughter, who was not with him, had been driving his truck.

James M. Ahline, 57, was charged on July 26, two days after state troopers were dispatched to a truck on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 90/39 between Janesville and Beloit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you