A Beloit man is facing three felony charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety after he is alleged to have fired a gun at a car with people inside.
Charges were filed against Kewane D. L. Spence, 28, on Friday, June 10, after police responded to a report of a firearm emergency that occurred at a residence on 10th Street in the city of Beloit. Spence is also facing a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to online court records.
Each charge of felony recklessly endangering safety carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years, six months, and a fine of $25,000. Possession of a firearm by a felon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $25,000.
Officers arrested Spence about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, following interviews with three victims who were inside the vehicle when one of the bullets fired off hit the trunk door, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court on June 10. The shots fired incident occurred after two of the victims had driven to the 10th Street home to pick up a family member who had asked to be picked up to get away from a fight he felt was imminent.
Upon arrival, one of the victims got out of the car to find her cousin, but as they got back into the vehicle to leave, other people who were at the residence also jumped into the car. As they attempted to leave, the victims allege that Spence aimed a gun at them as he waved it around in a crowd of people, and then heard gunshots and the sound of the car being hit by gunfire, the complaint states.
The victims later pulled into the parking lot of Tilley’s Pizza House to examine the vehicle and found the bullet hole, which the victims stated had not been there previously. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Spence will be in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, June 20, according to online court records. Judge Stephen D. Meyer set a $5,000 bail for Spence, prohibiting him from possessing any weapons or firearms and having any contact with the victims or Tilley’s Pizza House.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.