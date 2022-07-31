A Beloit man alleged to have passed out in a Taco Bell drive-thru while his vehicle was still running now faces his fourth OWI.
Marquis D. Floyd, 38, was charged with the felony count July 25, three days after officers arrested him at Taco Bell, 1841 Riverside Drive, in Beloit, after he failed sobriety tests. A fourth OWI offense is a Class H felony, with a maximum prison sentence of six years, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County court July 25, Beloit police were dispatched to Taco Bell just after 2 a.m. June 22 after an employee reported a man down. Upon arrival, officers found Floyd in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with his head tilted forward and eyes closed as he held his money in his lap, the complaint states.
Once officers removed the keys from the ignition, they attempted to wake Floyd, the complaint states. Officers described Floyd in the complaint as being lethargic and difficult to understand once he woke up.
Floyd failed the sobriety tests after having a difficult time maintaining his balance. He was then taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital for a blood draw after police obtained a search warrant.
Floyd was convicted of his third OWI in November 2015.
