BELOIT
Bicyclist Martin Reza gets by with a little help from his friends.
Thanks to supporters along the way, Reza was able to ride 258 miles Saturday as part of “The Ride for Education” to raise money for Our Lady of the Assumption School in Beloit. He started in Beloit; rode to Durand, Illinois; rode back into Wisconsin all the way to Baraboo; and back to Beloit. He spent 16 hours on the bike and a total of 19 hours on the road.
“It was a real challenge, but knowing I was doing it for the kids made a big difference in those hard moments,” Reza said in a Monday interview. “Those kids will help us as we get older, and those kids will be leading the community.”
As of Monday morning, the fundraiser was up to $5,160, surpassing Reza’s goal of $5,000.
OLA Catholic School Principal Trevor Seivert said he is proud of Reza’s accomplishment.
“It truly shows what you can do when you put your mind to something,” Seivert said.
Seivert said he enjoyed watching Reza’s progress through OLA’s social media accounts and the STRAVA biking app and getting the updates on the GoFundMe page.
“Mr. Reza and his family are such a great family, and we are so thankful for his generosity, his time and talent.” Seivert said. “I hope he’s able to rest up after such an event because he deserves some rest.”
Reza, 36, said he set his alarm for 2:40 a.m., when he discovered it was raining. Shortly before heading out at 3:35 a.m., the rain stopped, although it would rain on and off during his journey.
Reza was later joined by Jon Nelson, who went out 40 miles with him. He continued on his journey with friends David Ibarra and Tracy Alvarez, who met up with him every 40 to 50 miles to provide food and fluids.
“They did an amazing job. I’m tired and a little sore, but my friends made a huge difference. It was a long day, and they were there all the time,” Reza said.
Nelson was receiving notifications via a GPS “beacon” on Reza’s location, and Nelson posted updates on the OLA Facebook page throughout the ride.
At one point Reza had a flat tire but continued on his ride. He said the most difficult leg of the journey was around Devil’s Lake State Park where there were lots of hills and rain.
“It was mentally hard from mile 180 to 210 and was a challenge to keep the speed and motivation going,” he said.
A group of family members and supporters including the Rev. Mike Resop from OLA welcomed Reza at about 10:30 p.m. in the school parking lot with the ringing of church bells.
“It was a cool moment,” Reza said.