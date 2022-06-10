A Beloit man has been charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and causing injury to a police officer for allegedly driving up to 40 mph over posted speed limits in the Beloit area before crashing a U-Haul truck.
Johnny Aaron Curtis-Smith, 46, was charged in Rock County Court on Tuesday, June 7, after allegedly engaging in multiple high-speed chases with Rock County sheriff's deputies and town of Beloit and South Beloit, Illinois, police just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3.
Police first responded to a traffic complaint about a vehicle being driven recklessly on Highway 51 near Highway 11, going 75 mph in speed zones posted between 35 and 55 mph and disregarding red lights, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states.
Curtis-Smith is free on a $7,500 bond set by Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer during an initial appearance June 9. The bond conditions state that Curtis-Smith is not allowed to drive a vehicle or make intentional contact with the deputies who arrested him, according to online court records.
A Rock County sheriff's deputy alleged that they saw Curtis-Smith hit a parked vehicle in the area of Carnegie Avenue in Beloit before driving into South Beloit, according to the complaint. Police later found the U-Haul being driven through the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts near Beloit Memorial High School while students were present outside. Officers ultimately arrested Curtis-Smith after he crashed the U-Haul after two deputies attempted to stop him by pushing the U-Haul with their squad cars.
Following the crash, Curtis-Smith allegedly attempted to flee, the complaint states, but was apprehended by deputies. One of the deputies involved in the arrest suffered a hand injury while attempting to put handcuffs on Curtis-Smith, according to the complaint, and was later treated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center's emergency room for hand swelling and bruising.
Curtis-Smith will be back in court Friday, June 17, for a preliminary hearing.
