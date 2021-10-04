The City of Beloit is planning Halloween-related events for residents including a pumpkin walk, cemetery tour and more.
Pumpkin walk: This event, slated for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, will be at Eagles Ridge Park, 3731 Golden Eagle Drive.
Glow sticks, flashlights and Halloween costumes are welcomed. The walk is a third of a mile and is open to the public.
Scavenger hunt: Between Oct. 21-31, participants are encouraged to visit the 300 block of State Street and the 400 block of East Grand Avenue to find the spooky characters hidden in store windows.
The free event will offer prizes such as gift cards and a gift basket. Entry forms are available at downtownbeloit.com, and completed scavenger hunt forms can be emailed to yostn@beloitwi.gov.
Cemetery tour: This free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 23, at Oakwood Cemetery, 1221 Clary St. Space is limited to 50 people.
All ages are welcome, but pets are now allowed. To register, call 608-364-2890.
Pumpkins in the Park: Families can partake in a pumpkin scavenger hunt through Horace White Park, 825 E. Grand Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Scavenger hunt sheets can be picked up at a check-in table at 11 a.m. Participants can turn in completed sheets to claim prizes, but only one sheet and one prize will be distributed to each child.
This event is free and limited to the 40 participants. Costumes are encouraged. Register by calling 608-364-2890.
Halloween parade: The Downtown Beloit Association will host its annual Halloween parade from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Beloit.
Children will be able to trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses, which will be marked with orange flags.
Trick-or-treat hours: The city will hold trick-or-treating hours from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Participating residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights and practice COVID-19 safety protocols.
