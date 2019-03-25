BELOIT

The Beloit NAACP Youth and College Chapter will offer a screening of “The Rape of Recy Taylor” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Ave.

The award-winning documentary follows the story of Taylor, a young, black rape victim, and the involvement of Rosa Parks as the women seek justice in 1944 Alabama.

Beloit College professor Debra Majeed will lead a discussion after the screening.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is part of a campaign by the Odyssey Impact, a multifaith media nonprofit, to encourage faith leaders and influential community members to address pressing social issues. The Beloit League of Women Voters and YWCA Rock County are co-sponsoring the screening.

For more information about the event, call Wanda Sloan at 608-207-3396 or email Wsloan1@charter.net. For details about the documentary, visit therapeofrecytaylor.com.