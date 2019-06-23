BELOIT

YWCA Rock County Executive Director Angela Moore said Juneteenth seemed to receive more national attention this year than any other year she could remember.

The holiday also had plenty of local dialogue as Beloit hosted a Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Telfer Park, its first in a long time after a lengthy hiatus.

The party returned like it had never left.

Local businesses and nonprofits filled vendor tables inside the park pavilion. Visitors’ movements between booths were often interrupted as they recognized old friends and mingled with new ones. Music emanated from live jazz bands and DJ speakers, and the aroma from barbecue stands filled the entrance.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the first black person to hold that office in Wisconsin, gave opening remarks.

Juneteenth is a celebration of June 19, 1865, the date when slaves in Texas found out they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, but for unknown reasons, Texas slaves were not informed until two years later.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and eventually grew in popularity nationally within the black community.

Beloit hosted its own celebration years ago, but it later came to a close. Those in attendance Saturday estimated the festival had ended sometime between the late 1980s and late 1990s.

A partnership between the YWCA and Elite Ladies, a social group for Beloit women, helped resurrect the event. Gayle Listenbee of Elite Ladies said the organization was in search of something everyone could enjoy, and she credited Beloit city officials for being “all hands on deck” to help make the festival happen.

While Juneteenth has traditionally been associated with the black community, many in attendance said it was important for people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to attend.

“It’s important to share history with everybody so that we can all learn and grow as a state to become a more prosperous place for everybody,” Barnes said before the ceremony began. “We’re home to some of the worst racial disparities. A lot of that comes from generations of lack of understanding, whether that’s intentional or not.”

Rodney Hayes, the interim pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit, said understanding other cultures would help people learn why different groups act certain ways. For example, musical expression is important to black people because song was historically a way for slaves to communicate, he said.

Kamiah Woods, a 13-year-old Rockford resident who attends church in Beloit, said the Juneteenth festival could help people push beyond negative stereotypes.

Those stereotypes might manifest as fear. Norva Barnett of Beloit said people can sometimes fear the unknown, but she felt Saturday’s event would help promote cultural understanding.

Juneteenth made national headlines recently as Congress held hearings Wednesday on slavery reparations. The hearings discussed whether Congress should form a commission to study and develop reparations proposals.

They were the first such hearings in a decade. The hearings and the support for some form of reparations from some Democratic presidential hopefuls have brought the topic into the forefront.

Many people, including Barnes, said Saturday that a commission to at least study reparations was valid. While support for a study commission was clear, those interviewed said they hadn’t formed their own opinions on whether reparations should happen or how exactly reparations should work.

Saturday wasn’t the ideal time for complex political discussions. It was time to rejoice.

Singing, dancing, a softball game, a hairdresser offering cuts and styling—all were chances for people to revel on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Dorthy Pride of Beloit attended the festival with her husband and grandkids. She hoped the fellowship of Juneteenth could extend to larger conversations about unity and equality.

“Unfortunately we’re still so segregated even in mind and thought. Right now the tension in the United States is really split,” Pride said. “It just seems that by now, we shouldn’t be there and we should all be like we are one. Maybe if we get to know each other better, some of the stigmas can be eliminated.”