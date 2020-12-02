Edie Baran, executive director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, announced Wednesday she is resigning from her position effective Monday.
Baran has led the organization since March 2016 and helped bring the orchestra back after a one-year hiatus, according to a news release from Baran.
"Baran resigns 'with a heavy heart,' but with changes on the board that resulted in operational changes for the organization, Baran feels it is in the best interest for the BJSO that the board hires an ED (executive director) more in line with their current vision," she said in the release.
The BJSO has been around since 1953 and started with another name: the Beloit Civic Symphony.
A new executive director has not yet been hired.
This story will be updated.