Beloit and Janesville parks and recreation staff say they are ready to welcome summer crowds seeking to enjoy all the amenities each community has to offer.
Janesville Parks and Recreation Director Shelley Slapak said recreation and outdoor time is more important than ever for families hoping to return to a normal routine following the pandemic.
“We are all looking forward to it,” Slapak said. “We need to continue to do a good job of messaging safety, and hopefully we can continue to do more and keep inching back to normal.”
Beloit Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards said his department had seen a major influx of people enjoying city parks, trails and amenities in 2020.
“We’re very excited to welcome people to all we have to offer in Beloit,” Edwards said. “Knowing we can engage with the residents and have that positive impact is rewarding for all the staff. It’s been a challenging time to reach our residents, but getting to a somewhat normal way of life is exciting for everyone and it’s lifted a burden off of us.
All parks in Janesville and Beloit are open, along with all trail systems in Rock County. Social distancing is recommended at all park spaces as masks are not required, but recommended in situations when social distancing is not possible.
Below is a roundup of various amenities in Janesville and Beloit:
Rockport Pool, Janesville
The swimming pool reopens on June 10, with costs of $3 for ages 3 to 17 and seniors 55 and up; or $4 for adults ages 18 to 54. Ages 3 and under are free. The pool will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30—7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 12:30- 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon—7 p.m.
Palmer Park wading pool, Janesville
The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily with daily fees for $1 for youth and adults are free. The daily fee can be paid at the concessions stand in the East pavilion. The wading pool is for children 8 and under.
Lions Beach, Janesville
The beach opened May 29 and will remain open through Sept. 6. Hours range from 11 a.m.—6 p.m. daily. There are no lifeguards on duty at the beach and beachgoers must adhere to basic safety guidelines while enjoying fun in the sun. The Recreation Division takes weekly water samples to monitor E. coli bacteria and sends them to the State Hygiene Lab in Madison for testing.
Riverside Park splash pad, Janesville
The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m.—8 p.m. It includes a wet deck area of 2,550 square feet and a dry deck of 2,340 square feet. The splash pad features three use zones: teen, family and toddler. The concession stand in the north end of the park is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Pavilion rentals, Janesville
Groups or individuals can reserve a picnic pavilion or picnic grove for family reunions, picnics, wedding receptions and more. Picnic groves are a reserved area of the park provided with four picnic tables, a park grill, and trash receptacle (no shelter, drinking water, rest rooms or electricity) on a cement pad. Six such groves exist in Palmer Park and three in Riverside Park. The fee for pavilion reservations varies with size, residency, and location. To reserve a pavilion, stop by the Parks and Recreation Divisions office (18 North Jackson Street—lower level, Wall Street entrance), or online at https://activenet.active.com/janesvilleleisure. Online reservations may be made beginning mid January for both residents and non-residents. Use the following link to download an electronic copy of COJ Park Pavilion/Picnic Grove Rental Form. This rental form lists the pavilions and picnic groves, as well as their approximate capacity and fee.
Events, Janesville
Independence Day on the Rock runs from 3 to 10 p.m. in Traxler Park. The Rock Aqua Jays present this festival with activities, a performance by the water ski show team and fireworks. Visit facebook.com/RockAquaJays.
Krueger Pool, Beloit
The pool will reopen on June 12 and reservations will be required due to COVID-19. Reservations will be available in two-hour time slots on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays due to staffing needs. The pool capacity will be limited to 75 people per session. Sessions will be two hours a day. The fee for pool entry is $2 per person per session. No season passes will be offered for 2021 due to the low cost of daily admission and limited hours. Families may sign up for no more than one session a day as space is available. Individuals can reserve their swim sessions by calling 608-364-2877. The pool will be open for the following sessions: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. All pool guests must come dressed in swimwear.
Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, Beloit
The golf course has been open since this spring and is on pace to eclipse record revenues seen in 2019, Edwards said. Tee-times can be reserved at GolfNow.com or by calling the clubhouse at 608-362-6503. For a complete list of costs associated with hitting the links, visit kruegerhaskellgolfcourse.com/rates/
Park rentals, Beloit
Shelter rentals are available and larger public events require a safety plan that is submitted prior to the event to the city for final review. To review a complete list of costs associated with shelter or pavilion rentals, visit beloitrecreation.com/reservations/.
Events, Beloit
Independence Day fireworks: The event will be held at Telfer Park’s Pohlman Field in partnership with the Beloit Snappers from 5—10 p.m. Reservations are required and no information has yet been finalized on how residents can sign up, Edwards said.
Dirty Dash: The popular fun run event will be limited to Beloit families, Edwards said. The Dirty Dash is open to kids ages 4-18 for a fun yet challenging obstacle course. Loops range from a half mile-over a mile. To register, call 608-364-2890. Face coverings are required for the run. Time slots will be assigned to household/family (maximum 8 people) at registration. Household member over age 16 must be included in the group and run with children. $10/person including adults includes participation, medal and goodie bag (refunds given only if the City of Beloit cancels the event). Shirts available for an additional fee.
Grinnell Hall Senior Center: The senior center is offering limited programming in 2021 after being closed due to the pandemic. Masks will be required for entry and participants must be members of Grinnell Hall. For more information on programming, call 608-364-2875.