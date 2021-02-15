BELOIT
Declining COVID-19 hospitalization rates are prompting Beloit Health System to loosen its visitor policies starting Tuesday.
The health system announced in Monday news released that starting Tuesday it is allowing:
- One support person per non-COVID inpatient hospitalization 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- One support person per emergency department or immediate care visit.
- One support person for patients having ambulatory surgery.
- One support person for patients having an outpatient procedure.
- One support person per critical intensive care unit hospitalization.
Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves, according to the release.
For more information, call 608-364-5011.