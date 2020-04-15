BELOIT
A Beloit firefighter who also is a reservist with the U.S. Navy is being called to active duty to help with the COVID-19 pandemic response, the Beloit Fire Department said.
Phil Ferrera, a firefighter/paramedic and relief motor pump operator, will be deployed to the East Coast to help with the federal response there.
“We are incredibly proud of Phil Ferrera’s service to the U.S. Navy, and we will miss him while he assists in the response to COVID-19,” said Interim Fire Chief Dan Pease. “The city of Beloit is extremely grateful for members of our community who put their lives on hold and leave their families to serve our nation.”