BELOIT
The Beloit Farmers Market is ready to rebound from the pandemic by bringing back more vendors and offering more items than last year.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association, which runs the market, said the vendor base will spring back to a total of 71 merchants when the market kicks off May 1.
The farmers market runs from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday from May through October in downtown Beloit.
In 2020, 27—and later 47—vendors were approved to sell at the scaled-down open-air market.
“We have so many vendors that have been part of the market family for many years, and we are so excited to bring them back this year,” El-Amin said. “We are happy to offer more products and goods to our community members and no longer have to restrict vendors.”
The list of offerings also will be bigger and include plants, services and crafts from specialty vendors.
A mask requirement will remain in place, and a maximum of 400 people will be allowed in at a time unless the Beloit City Council changes COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Food trucks will return. Market-goers can buy to-go meals, but they must be taken away from the main market area.
Live music will be on tap on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
In hindsight, El-Amin thinks the Downtown Beloit Association adapted well to help local businesses and maintain some events during 2020.
“Staff and our board and volunteers have taken the opportunities we had to shift and adapt their focus and make sure we are constantly aware of what we can offer the businesses,” El-Amin said.
“Every day played out differently, and we changed as we needed to help our businesses succeed. We’re so appreciative for all our volunteers in a normal year, so to see them step up the way they did is just incredible, and it speaks to the community we’ve built in Beloit.”