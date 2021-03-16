JANESVILLE
Several local organizations are teaming up to offer a virtual social justice presentation titled “The Color of Money” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, over Zoom.
Ron Watson, an associate professor of political science and health and society at Beloit College, will lead the presentation and examine how federal and local policies created the white middle class while excluding Black people.
Vicki Brown, the YWCA Rock County's recently retired racial justice coordinator, and Wanda Sloan, a Beloit resident and community activist, will discuss their experiences.
The presentation will be recorded and available on the Hedberg Public Library YouTube channel late next week.
Participating organizations include the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County, Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, Hedberg Public Library, Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties, and UW Extension-Rock County.
Registration is required by visiting any presenting partner’s Facebook page.