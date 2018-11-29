BELOIT
Beloit College is accepting applications for its new Stateline Scholarship.
The scholarship grants $32,000 per year over four years to stateline area high school students planning to attend Beloit College.
Eligible students must be residents in Green, Rock or Walworth counties in Wisconsin or Boone, Stephenson or Winnebago counties in Illinois.
The early-action application deadline is Saturday, Dec. 1, and the regular application deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 15.
