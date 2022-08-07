BELOIT
Reverend Doctor Norris E. Jackson Jr., pastor of the Bethel A.M.E. Church created the Beloit Coalition of Churches with 13 other Beloit churches to connect with the community more.
The Back to School Health & Resource Fair is the first event of its kind that the coalition has put on together, with Jackson Jr. leading the charge.
The fair was held Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Summit Park in Beloit.
“I’m telling you it’s really turned out,” Jackson Jr. said. “We had three tables, double stacked bookbags, that we’re giving away into the hands of our children. We have hygiene packs that we’re giving away.”
The coalition brought about 700 backpacks to the event.
He was inspired to create the hygiene packs for the event because over 500 children in the Beloit schools are currently homeless and wanted to do something about that. The event also gave away gift bags to local children who attended.
Many nonprofit organizations were there with booths including Project 16:49,National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Community Action, Beloit Health System, Walgreens and the Beloit School District.
“The whole point of this was to encourage our children, they’ve been set up at home with virtual learning and hybrid (learning),” Jackson Jr. said. This to me is the first year that they’re going to be doing in person.. We got to get our kids’ minds ready. We didn’t want to wait to the last minute.”
Jackson Jr. said he’s grateful to Walgreens for coming to the fair and giving out COVID-19 vaccinations to those who wanted them and also giving away COVID-19 testing kits.
“Everyone here is giving,” he said. “We have the Beloit school system, what can I say about them? They are just awesome. They provided food and they also are doing STEM projects. The fire department is here and it’s just been awesome.”
Representatives from Beloit City Hall and City Council and Representative Mark Spreitzer also attended and mingled with the crowds.
