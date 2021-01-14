BELOIT
Most of Beloit's public buildings will close Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city news release.
All city buildings except for the Beloit Public Library will be closed. Transit and emergency services will continue to operate on the holiday, according to the release.
Regularly scheduled waste collection will be delayed one day. Residents can sign up for trash and recycling reminders at beloitsolidwaste.com/pick-up-schedule.
For more information about the closures, call Public Works Operations at 608-364-2929.