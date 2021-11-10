BELOIT
Kari Bell’s service to the military has come full circle. After serving as a culinary specialist in the U.S. Navy in the 1990s, she went on to become a therapist and currently is serving as a resilience counselor aboard the USS Harry S. Truman. She is affectionately known by her charges as the “Talk Boss.”
“It’s a good opportunity to speak to sailors going through the same thing I did at that age. I wish my 19-year-old self knew my 46-year-old self,” Bell said.
Bell has a lot of experience to share aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
She started her military career with one of the toughest jobs—culinary specialist—as she lived in the bottom of the boat. When she first joined the Navy in 1993, she said women were allowed to be on supply or hospital ships but were prohibited from being in combat.
Her first post was a supply ship, the USS Cape Cod. By the mid-1990s women were finally allowed in combat. Her second ship was a destroyer, the USS Oldendorf.
Due to a reduction in forces at the time, Bell explained how people had little opportunity to advance. She took the opportunity to attend college. Today she is a licensed therapist and owner of Beloit Psychotherapy. She has worked with veterans and people with post-traumatic stress disorder. She also is a VetsRoll volunteer.
Despite her success in civilian life, Bell said she always felt a little disappointed she didn’t make rank in the military. Little did she know her humble stature is what would cause her to connect so well with the 18- to 25-year-old sailors starting their journey today.
As Bell began to hear about the rates of suicide increasing among those in the military in the past few years, she felt called to help.
“It was an opportunity to go back and serve my country,” she said.
She explained the military is embedding therapists in command. The earlier PTSD and other mental health issues are dealt with, the less likely it is that personnel will have problems later. It’s a resource Bell wishes would have been available to sailors during her younger years.
Bell said her experience in the U.S. Navy prepared her for the role as a therapist aboard a military ship. She must endure a life similar to the sailors with little sleep, lots of noise and plenty of roommates.
“You have to know how to be a sailor. If sailors aren’t sleeping, you don’t sleep either,” she said. “Every stressor the sailor goes through, you go through it with them.”
While in training, sailors struggle when working long hours with shipmates living in close proximity. In port, sailors have to readjust to family life. Bell tries to let the sailors know it’s normal and OK to be stressed out.
“Being away from family comes with big emotions; we train through all of it,” she said. “We are getting them ready for warfare, beyond resiliency into warriorhood. It’s normal to be stressed out. We do extraordinary things.”
Bell said there can sometimes be a thin line between fear and excitement that young sailors must learn to recognize.
Social life can also be a challenge when working under immense stress with so many people around.
“It’s not normal going to work 18 hours a day and live 18 inches away from your co-worker or go days on end without seeing the sun,” Bell said.
Bell instructs the sailors in body regulation and how they can control how they react to events. By learning mindfulness, they can get out of the habit of thinking about the past or creating anxiety by imagining negative aspects of the future, both things that can lead to depression.
“Thoughts and feelings are invaluable, but are they getting in the way of performance? Is what they are thinking and feeling interfering with performance? We work on how to get them functional, back in the game and to use their adversity to make them stronger,” she said.
Bell said some of the sailors have already dealt with stress and trauma in their lives before enlisting. Part of her job as a therapist is to coach them in using the resilience they have already developed and to build upon it.
Seeing how Bell went from a low-ranking sailor to having a successful post-military career often encourages them. It also gives Bell perspective on the value of a humble rank, and she realized it has helped her inspire the future generation of the military.
“It’s a hero story for them. I felt like I was a failure, and it’s become my biggest success,” Bell said.
Bell also draws upon the inspiring stories of the veterans she has met through the VetsRoll program. VetsRoll is an all-expense trip to Washington, D.C., for veterans and women who contributed to war efforts from home so they can see war memorials in the capital. She often relays the stories of those who served in Pearl Harbor or Iwo Jima to let sailors see the possibilities for themselves.
“They can learn anything they want to become,” she said. “We unpack where they came from and let them ‘clean slate’ it. We talk about how to use stressors and pressure aboard the ship to create something brave and brilliant.”
What has made Bell successful on the ship can also help the sailors aboard. She said she can read people quickly and make fast relationships, something key to communal living.
“It’s knowing the right people and making sure they know you,” she said.
Bell is also working a live interactive talk show for the crew that will feature the sea stories of service members who have been successful in overcoming adversity. The show is aptly titled “Resilient-Sea with Talk Boss and CMC (command master chef).”
Bell said she always enjoys encouraging those who serve.
“Their service is extraordinary, and this is why people will salute them the rest of their lives,” Bell said.
Although the sailors have learned a lot from her, Bell said she has learned as much from them.
“It’s been a great way to grow as a clinician. I’m the lucky one,” she said.
Bell notes people are welcome to drop off letters and cards at the Beloit Psychotherapy, 136 W. Grand Ave., Unit 250, for the upcoming holidays to be disbursed to sailors.