BELOIT
The 44th annual Beloit Autorama Car Show & Swap Meet is canceled and will be replaced with a Road Rally Scavenger Hunt this year, the Beloit Evening Lions Club announced.
With current restrictions set by the county health department, the club thought it could not meet safety requirements. Participants who preregistered for the car show will be reimbursed their registration fees.
Instead, the club will hold a scavenger hunt from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 20, starting and ending in Preservation Park, 3444 S. Riverside Drive.
Participants will receive rally packets with directions and questions on items to search for in the area. Teams will not be allowed to leave their cars at the start of the event and when handing in their answers.
Prizes will be awarded to the top 10 finishing teams, with first place receiving a $100 cash prize. Winning teams will be notified after the event.
Registration costs $20 per vehicle. Participants must also sign registration and release forms.
For more information or for forms, visit beloitautorama.com or facebook.com/beloitautorama.